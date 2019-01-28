28. Januar 2019 milestone

PRINCE2 certification courses in English language

PRINCE2 is not only the most used project management methodology worldwide – in more than 150 countries, with trainings in 14 languages. PRINCE2 is also the only pm framework able to integrate SCRUM properly. So – get your certificate now! [...]

PRINCE2 is an integrated project management methodology focusing exclusively on the management aspects of projects. It offers a solid and complete framework for governing successful projects. That’s why it is used worldwide for all types of projects in all industries. As PRINCE2 is very focused you will only need two qualification levels to be able to manage a PRINCE2 project efficiently.

Since 2010 milestone offers certification courses in English language – here in Austria. Right from the beginning our courses make a difference:

  • High Quality: Up to now the success rate of our participants is 98,26%.
  • Transparency: The course fees include everything you need, also the official manual and the exam fees. There are no additional costs in the fine print.
  • Commitment: We guarantee that the courses will take place on the published dates. Come rain or shine.

Here are the dates of upcoming English certification courses in Vienna:

  • P2 Foundation:                13 -15. March 2019         € 1.200,- excl. VAT
  • P2 Practitioner:               11-12. April 2019             € 1.300,- excl. VAT
  • P2 Bundle:                         Booking the Foundation and the Practitioner courses together will give you a discount of € 200,- excl. VAT.

See all the detailed information and register at:
https://www.milestone.at/en/course-dates

By the way, there are courses in german language as well!

Kind Regards
Hans-Peter Ritt

